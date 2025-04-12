Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $75,000 Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQC. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.57.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.