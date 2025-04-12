Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total transaction of $2,602,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,887.67. This trade represents a 32.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $114.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.68 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 104.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -1.38%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.