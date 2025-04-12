Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,765 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $244.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.67.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

