Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.99% of REX American Resources worth $36,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REX opened at $39.40 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 26th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

