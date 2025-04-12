Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.02. Remedent shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 357,300 shares trading hands.

Remedent Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $700,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.10.

Remedent Company Profile

Remedent, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company also offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.

