Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RITR – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 19,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 189,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Reitar Logtech Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reitar Logtech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reitar Logtech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RITR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Reitar Logtech

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems.

