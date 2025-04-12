Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 690,682 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,682 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 146,621 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,628,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $987,701.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,298.62. This trade represents a 56.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $283,039.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,801.88. This trade represents a 8.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,884 shares of company stock valued at $31,659,701. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

