Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,133 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,445.88. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,227.20. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,081,667 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.73 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

