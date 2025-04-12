Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 125,000 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 1,130.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Novavax worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Novavax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised Novavax to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.