Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 7,642 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 82.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,693,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,981 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,301,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after buying an additional 3,217,385 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,802,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 396,883 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,659,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 440,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TGB opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.04 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

