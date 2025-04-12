Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Chemours by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Chemours by 715.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Chemours stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.44%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

