Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $57,000 Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 248.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 683.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

