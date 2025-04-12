Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.85. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -90.91%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

