Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,440 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,433,280 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,291,000 after buying an additional 1,061,299 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after buying an additional 955,574 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after buying an additional 765,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 643,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

