Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,440 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2025

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDAFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,433,280 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,291,000 after buying an additional 1,061,299 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after buying an additional 955,574 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after buying an additional 765,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 643,634 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.