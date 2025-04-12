Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 259.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BRP by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 41.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 731,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after buying an additional 214,626 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 699.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the period.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.71. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.1508 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. BRP’s payout ratio is -29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOOO. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Report on BRP

About BRP

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.