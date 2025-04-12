Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,601 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Coty by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,696,000 after acquiring an additional 251,964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coty by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 693,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Coty by 26.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 201,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 42,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

