Qtron Investments LLC Sells 123 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 0.5% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in ASML by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $668.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $263.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $718.97. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.