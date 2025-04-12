Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,913,000. Family Office Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $251.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $326.28.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $325.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,593. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.