Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,860 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

