Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,275,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 97,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 86.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $151.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $99,528.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,174 shares in the company, valued at $87,599,296.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,870. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.