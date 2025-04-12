Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CB opened at $283.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.03 and a 200 day moving average of $281.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.