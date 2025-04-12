Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 4,399 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,716 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,736,825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $165,088,000 after buying an additional 625,773 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 341,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,299 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,744,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Fox Advisors cut Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

