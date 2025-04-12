Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.