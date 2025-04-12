Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Down 18.5% – Should You Sell?

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.89 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.89 ($0.04). 1,014,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 217,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -258.66. The company has a market capitalization of £9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.07.

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX (1.15) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Proteome Sciences had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

