ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Trading Up 18.4% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $59.95. 12,588,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 4,874,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 3.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

