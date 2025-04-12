ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.24, but opened at $37.29. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 358,430 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $671.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.78.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0499 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

