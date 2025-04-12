ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.24, but opened at $37.29. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 358,430 shares changing hands.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $671.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.78.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0499 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.