ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Trading 12.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) were up 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.55. Approximately 599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. The company has a market cap of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Get ProShares Metaverse ETF alerts:

ProShares Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Metaverse ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Metaverse ETF

ProShares Metaverse ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Metaverse ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares Metaverse ETF ( NYSEARCA:VERS Free Report ) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 10.20% of ProShares Metaverse ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.