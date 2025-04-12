ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Trading 12.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) were up 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.55. Approximately 599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.
ProShares Metaverse ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. The company has a market cap of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.43.
ProShares Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Metaverse ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Metaverse ETF
ProShares Metaverse ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.
