PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,304.56. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth $631,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PROS by 262.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in PROS by 19.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PROS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. PROS has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $786.83 million, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.04.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

