Promising Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – April 9th

NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, and Tesla are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with a large market capitalization, often defined as having a market value exceeding $10 billion. These companies tend to be well-established, financially stable, and offer steady earnings, making them a favored choice for investors looking for dependable, long-term performance with lower volatility compared to smaller firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $14.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.08. The stock had a trading volume of 424,368,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,272,919. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $39.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $455.27. The stock had a trading volume of 102,684,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,530,589. The company has a market cap of $288.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.31.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $39.12 on Wednesday, hitting $260.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,809,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,160,720. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.34. The firm has a market cap of $839.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

