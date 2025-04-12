Promising Industrial Stocks To Research – April 11th

Tesla, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, Micron Technology, and Chevron are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in manufacturing and heavy industrial activities, such as producing machinery, transportation equipment, and construction materials. These stocks tend to be cyclical, meaning their performance often mirrors economic fluctuations, and they play a crucial role in supplying the foundational goods necessary for broader economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.66. The stock had a trading volume of 77,100,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,694,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.12. The firm has a market cap of $799.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.60 on Friday, reaching $177.90. 14,518,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,278,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.33 and its 200-day moving average is $195.94. The firm has a market cap of $836.48 billion, a PE ratio of 144.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of TXN traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,517,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,237,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,186,014. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.27. 7,327,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.87. The firm has a market cap of $238.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

