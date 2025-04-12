Promising Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 12th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of equity issued by banking institutions, such as commercial and investment banks, that represent a stake in the business and its future earnings. These stocks can provide returns in the form of dividends and capital appreciation, but their performance is often influenced by economic factors, interest rate changes, and regulatory conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.40. 52,407,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,858,069. The company has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $9.15 on Friday, hitting $236.26. 20,275,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,731,787. The firm has a market cap of $660.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $35.93. 63,602,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,233,190. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Featured Stories