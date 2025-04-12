Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin J. O Sells 7,700 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $436,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,473,454.28. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PCOR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,632. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,729,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 49.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.