Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.69. 470,652 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 433,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Power Metals Trading Up 16.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$127.06 million, a P/E ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64.

Get Power Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Power Metals

In other Power Metals news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of Power Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$35,616.00. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.