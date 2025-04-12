Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Price Reaches $2.26 on Exchanges

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Polyhedra Network has a total market cap of $625.98 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polyhedra Network has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Polyhedra Network token can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00002709 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,519.28 or 1.00238606 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83,101.65 or 0.99737383 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polyhedra Network Profile

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,333,333 tokens. Polyhedra Network’s official message board is polyhedra.medium.com. Polyhedra Network’s official website is polyhedra.network. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk.

Buying and Selling Polyhedra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 112,502,998.79 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 2.25859375 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $9,913,447.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyhedra Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyhedra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

