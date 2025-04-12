Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.23.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 50,535 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,717,179.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,304,428.14. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,831.35. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,832,336 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pinterest by 23.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17,213.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 18.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 27.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Pinterest by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 278,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

