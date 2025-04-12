Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 205431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pine Cliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pine Cliff Energy
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 1.7 %
Pine Cliff Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.0013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.83%.
About Pine Cliff Energy
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pine Cliff Energy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What does consumer price index measure?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.