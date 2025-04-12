Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 367 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Strategy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.09.

Strategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $299.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

