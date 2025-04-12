Phoenix Financial Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,028,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,447,000 after acquiring an additional 115,971 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,014,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.47.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ELV opened at $439.80 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.32. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

