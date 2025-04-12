Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires 445 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Copart by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

