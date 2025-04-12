Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 12,910 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.96.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 143.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

