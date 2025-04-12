Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $630,000 Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 112,363 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,916 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

