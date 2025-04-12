Petros Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $918.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $960.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $884.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.31.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

