Petros Family Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $421.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

