Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,849 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.81% of Perdoceo Education worth $48,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,627,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,209,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after acquiring an additional 352,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after acquiring an additional 75,473 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 6,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $155,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,250. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,432.64. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,669 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $25.82 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRDO. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

