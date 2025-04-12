Palamina (CVE:PA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 34000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Palamina Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Palamina Company Profile

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

