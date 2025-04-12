Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $21,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $258,928,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $50,175,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,821,000 after buying an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,138,000 after buying an additional 132,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $236.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

PKG stock opened at $188.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average of $220.07. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.99%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

