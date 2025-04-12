Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Shares Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.10. 69,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 64,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

Osisko Development Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.36. The stock has a market cap of C$303.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

