OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX) Major Shareholder Shalom Auerbach Sells 50,012 Shares of Stock

OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 50,012 shares of OS Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,516.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,756,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,868.65. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shalom Auerbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Shalom Auerbach sold 100,000 shares of OS Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $284,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Shalom Auerbach sold 16,720 shares of OS Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $112,692.80.

OS Therapies Price Performance

OSTX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. OS Therapies Inc has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTX. Maxim Group raised their target price on OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OS Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OS Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OS Therapies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

OS Therapies Company Profile

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

