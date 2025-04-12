OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX) Major Shareholder Shalom Auerbach Sells 50,012 Shares of Stock

OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 50,012 shares of OS Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,516.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,756,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,868.65. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shalom Auerbach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 14th, Shalom Auerbach sold 100,000 shares of OS Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $284,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Shalom Auerbach sold 16,720 shares of OS Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $112,692.80.
OS Therapies Price Performance
OSTX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. OS Therapies Inc has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OS Therapies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
OS Therapies Company Profile
OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.
