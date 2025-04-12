Optimize Financial Inc Takes $486,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,308,000 after purchasing an additional 54,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,789,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,200,000 after acquiring an additional 152,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,535,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,661,000 after purchasing an additional 434,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,407,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,562,000 after buying an additional 33,234 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $67.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

