Optimize Financial Inc Takes $1.85 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.4% of Optimize Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $421.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.98 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

